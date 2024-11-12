Watch: Gophers prepare to play North Texas on Wednesday down starting guard Mike Mitchell Jr.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at Williams Arena, Gophers basketball head coach Ben Johnson discussed his team’s play so far this season and the impact of injuries to senior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. and leading scorer Dawson Garcia.

According to Johnson, Garcia will be a game-time decision Wednesday due to a groin injury. The belief is that he’ll play.

Johnson confirmed what KSTP Sports reported earlier about Mitchell Jr. suffering an ankle sprain that will sideline him for a bit. The good news is that it’s not worse than a sprain.

Starting center Frank Mitchell will also be a game-time decision Wednesday (shoulder).

The Gophers host North Texas on Wednesday and Yale on Saturday.