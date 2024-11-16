Watch: Elk River football outlasts Chanhassen to advance to 5A Prep Bowl

Elk River opened the 2024 football season with a lopsided victory over Chanhassen, the defending Class AAAAA state champion. While the Storm were hoping for a different result on Friday when the powers met again, instead, they saw their title reign end.

The Elks, known for their mystical running game where opponents aren’t sure who has the ball, rushed for 240 yards and controlled the ball for just more than 25 minutes in recording a 21-19 victory in the Class AAAAA semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. Elk River (11-1), which recorded a 22-point victory over the Storm on Aug. 29, couldn’t exhale until a desperation heave from midfield was batted away as time expired.

***Click the video box above to watch Elk River vs. Chanhassen highlights***

The victory sends Elk River to the Class AAAAA Prep Bowl Championship game against either Owatonna or Alexandria on Saturday, Nov. 23. Those two semifinalists play in the final game of the day on Saturday, Nov. 16. Elk River was the Class AAAAA champion in 2022 as well as 2016. The Elks were the state runner-up in two other seasons.

Chanhassen opened the scoring on a 23-yard scoring connection from junior quarterback Nathan Ramler to senior wide receiver Noah Kloske. It would be the only time the Elks would trail. Elk River built its lead to 21-12 when sophomore running back Carsyn Kleffman scored on a 17-yard run with 8:10 left in regulation time.

The Storm, playing in desperation mode, pulled to within 21-19 on an 8-yard pass from Ramler to James Kopfmann with 1:44 left in regulation time. Elk River worked the clocked down and turned it over on downs to the Storm with seven seconds left in regulation and no timeouts.