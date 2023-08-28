Vikings waive 15 as roster cutdown begins

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the first wave of players cut as the team works to get to the league maximum of 53 players by the Tuesday afternoon deadline.

Monday morning, the team officially cut the following players:

WR Garett Maag;

RB Abram Smith;

OL Josh Sokol;

QB Jordan Ta’amu;

TE Colin Thompson;

T Jarrid Williams;

LB Jake Gervase;

LB Tanner Vallejo;

DL Calvin Avery;

CB Kalon Barnes;

CB C.J. Coldon, Jr.;

T Christian DiLauro;

CB Jameson Houston;

LB Wilson Huber;

CB Tay Gowan.

Earlier in the day, the team confirmed the trade of backup offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the Patriots.

All NFL teams have to have their rosters trimmed to 53 players by 3 p.m. (CT) Tuesday.