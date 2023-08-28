Vikings trade backup OT Lowe to Patriots for draft pick

As roster cutdown day looms, the Minnesota Vikings have sent a backup offensive lineman to New England for a draft pick.

The Vikings officially announced the trade of Vederian Lowe to the Patriots Monday morning. In return, Minnesota is getting a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lowe was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Vikings out of Illinois. He appeared in four games as a rookie in limited action but never started any games.

All NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by late Tuesday afternoon.