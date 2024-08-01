Vikings Training Camp: OC Wes Phillips discusses TEs as competition heats up on field
The Vikings most electric player was on the sidelines Wednesday, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t any spark during the team’s drills – or in the skies.
With Justin Jefferson sitting out on a pre-planned rest day and as lightning crackled across the Eagan sky late in the day’s session – linebacker Brian Asamoah gave tight end Johnny Mundt a bit of a shoulder after he caught a ball along the sideline. Mundt threw the ball toward Asamoah after the play.
On the next play, Sam Darnold again threw to Mundt, and he took it through for a touchdown.
After practice was over, and just before the TCO Center’s outdoor faacility was cleared out due to the impending storm, KSTP’s camera caught a light-hearted debate between running back Miles Gaskin and defensive players Byron Murphy and Duke Shelley as they staked their claims for which side of the ball had the better day during Wednesday’s session…