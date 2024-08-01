Vikings Training Camp: OC Wes Phillips discusses TEs as competition heats up on field

The Vikings most electric player was on the sidelines Wednesday, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t any spark during the team’s drills – or in the skies.

With Justin Jefferson sitting out on a pre-planned rest day and as lightning crackled across the Eagan sky late in the day’s session – linebacker Brian Asamoah gave tight end Johnny Mundt a bit of a shoulder after he caught a ball along the sideline. Mundt threw the ball toward Asamoah after the play.

Things are HEATING up at Vikings practice 🔥



Johnny Mundt and Brian Asamoah bringing the JUICE #skol pic.twitter.com/iUPxtSNuXw — Leighton Glodek (@LGlodek) July 31, 2024

On the next play, Sam Darnold again threw to Mundt, and he took it through for a touchdown.

YEAH JOHNNY MUNDT! @jmundt83 pic.twitter.com/2c1JX0P15v — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 1, 2024 Before the afternoon practice session, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips discussed the team’s tight end corps – arguably the deepest and most talented in the entire NFL – which is filling a void during T.J. Hockenson’s extended absence due to injury.

Click the video box on this page to watch offensive coordinator Wes Phillips’ chat with media at Vikings Training Camp on Wednesday

After practice was over, and just before the TCO Center’s outdoor faacility was cleared out due to the impending storm, KSTP’s camera caught a light-hearted debate between running back Miles Gaskin and defensive players Byron Murphy and Duke Shelley as they staked their claims for which side of the ball had the better day during Wednesday’s session…

We handed the mic off today at #Vikings training camp.



What started as a good-natured interview about the day's session… turned into offense vs. defense debating (playfully) who won the day at training camp!



(Great stuff, @byronmurphy @DukeSaysGo & @MylesGaskin! 😆) pic.twitter.com/5OeVBhLHZu — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) July 31, 2024



