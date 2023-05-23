Vikings to host 2 of 3 preseason games

We’re less than three months from the start of NFL preseason games.

The Minnesota Vikings released their preseason schedule Tuesday afternoon, announcing that they’ll host two of their three August games.

The first preseason game will be in Seattle starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

After that, the Vikings will host Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 and Arizona at noon on Aug. 26. Both of those games will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The release of the club’s preseason schedule comes just two weeks after the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which features five primetime games for the Vikings. Click here to see the full 2023 schedule.