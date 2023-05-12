Vikings 2023 schedule features five primetime games

The 2023 Minnesota Vikings schedule was released Thursday night and Minnesota will open the season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10.

The Vikings are currently scheduled to play in five primetime games with the first night game coming in week two when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 14. The Vikings also host the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears in Monday Night Football games. The Vikings’ two Sunday Night Football games are on the road against Denver and at home against the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Eve.

Minnesota Vikings 2023 Schedule:

Week 1 – Sunday, Sept. 10 – Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Bay – Noon

Week 2 – Thursday, Sept. 14 – Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles – 7:15 P.M.

Week 3 – Sunday, Sept. 24 – Vikings vs. L.A. Chargers – Noon

Week 4 – Sunday, Oct. 1 – Vikings at Carolina Panthers – Noon

Week 5 – Sunday, Oct. 8 – Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 3:25 P.M.

Week 6 – Sunday, Oct. 15 – Vikings at Chicago Bears – Noon

Week 7 – Monday, Oct. 23 – Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers – 7:15 P.M.

Week 8 – Sunday, Oct. 29 – Vikings at Green Bay Packers – Noon

Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 5 – Vikings at Atlanta Falcons – Noon

Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 12 – Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints – Noon

Week 11 – Sunday, Nov. 19 – Vikings at Denver Broncos – 7:20 P.M.

Week 12 – Monday, Nov. 27 – Vikings vs. Chicago Bears – 7:15 P.M.

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 10 – Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders – 3:05 P.M.

Week 15 – TBD, TBD – Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals – TBD

Week 16 – Sunday, Dec. 24 – Vikings vs. Detroit Lions – Noon

Week 17 – Sunday, Dec. 31 – Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers – 7:20 P.M.

Week 18 – TBD, TBD – Vikings at Detroit Lions – TBD