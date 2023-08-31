Vikings sign Hockenson to multi-year extension

Just over a week before the start of the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings have already gotten a big win under their belt.

Thursday, the team announced a multi-year extension with tight end T.J. Hockenson. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.

Acquired ahead of last year’s trade deadline from the division-rival Detroit Lions, Hockenson instantly became a huge part of the Vikings’ offense.

After totaling just 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with Detroit last season, Hockenson put up 519 yards and three touchdowns on 60 catches in 10 games with the Vikings. That second-half reception total ranked second among all NFL tight ends, trailing only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, who had 63 catches.

Now, the former No. 8 overall pick is set to remain in purple for several more years. Terms of the extension weren’t immediately announced by the Vikings.

With that extension out of the way, the Vikings will now likely focus even more on signing All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson to his own extension before the season-opener.

The Vikings open the season on Sept. 10 at home against Tampa Bay.