Vikings sign DB Bobby McCain, waive Romo

The Minnesota Vikings are making room for a new defensive back.

On Monday, the team announced it had signed defensive back Bobby McCain, who played for the New York Giants in 2023, for the Washington Commanders in 2022 and 2021 and for the Miami Dolphins from 2015-2020.

McCain, who is now in his 10th year in the NFL, was coached by current defensive coordinator Brian Flores in Miami during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

During his NFL career, McCain has played in 132 games, has made 394 tackles, 11 interceptions and four sacks.

To make room for McCain, the team waived kicker John Parker Romo.

McCain will wear number 48 for the Vikings.