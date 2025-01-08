Vikings sign Daniel Jones to 53-man roster

Ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Minnesota Vikings have made some changes to its quarterback room.

Daniel Jones, who was picked up by the Vikings in late November 2024, was added to the team’s 53-man roster Tuesday.

To make room for the former Giant’s starter, Quarterback Brett Rypien was waived by the team.

Jones, a six-year veteran of the league, last saw action on November 10, when the New York Giants were facing the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. During that game, Jones went 22 for 37, passing for 190 yards and two interceptions. The team went on to lose 20-17 in overtime.

He was benched by the organization after the loss and later cut, before signing with the Vikings as a practice squad member.

According to the NFL Network, the Vikings were set to pay Jones $100,800 for the rest of this season if he remained on the practice squad. Now that he has been upgraded to the full roster, that amount will increase.

ESPN estimates his pay would max out at $375,000. Still, Jones is not hurting for money at the moment; the Giants are still obligated to pay Jones the remaining $11.7 million on the guaranteed deal he signed there.