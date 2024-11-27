Report: Former Giants QB Daniel Jones signs with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are adding depth at the quarterback position, picking up Daniel Jones shortly after his release by the New York Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Jones, now in his sixth NFL season, was benched following a Nov. 10 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. Prior to that, he racked up 2,070 passing yards in 10 games, completing 216 of 341 passes while throwing 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and putting up a 46.3 QB rating.

The Giants had signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension ahead of the 2023 season. It’s unclear how much of that contract the Vikings will now be responsible for.

Jones is expected to back up starter Sam Darnold, who is likely to draw interest from several teams when he hits free agency this offseason.