Vikings sign CB Fabian Moreau, waive LB Abraham Beauplan

The Minnesota Vikings have made a roster change almost a week before the NFL preseason is set to begin.

On Wednesday, the Vikings announced they had signed Fabian Moreau, a cornerback who played for the Denver Broncos in 2023.

Moreau is well experienced in the NFL, with 2024 marking his eighth season in the league.

In his latest season, Moreau started 11 of the 16 games he played, totaling 46 tackles, one interception, and seven passes defended for Denver in 2023.

Moreau was drafted as a third-round pick by Washington in 2017 out of UCLA. He spent four seasons in Washington before spending one year in Atlanta and another in New York for the Giants before landing with the Broncos in 2023.

During his NFL career, Moreau has played in 106 games and started for 56, in which he has 298 total tackles, seven interceptions, 42 passes defensed and forced three fumbles.

In addition to Moreau’s signing, the Vikings announced Linebacker Abraham Beauplan has been waived.