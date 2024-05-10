Vikings sign 3 draft picks as rookie minicamp starts

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday and inked three of their picks in last month’s draft to their rookie contracts.

Friday afternoon, the club announced that its last three draft picks — kicker Will Reichard, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez — all signed their first NFL deals. That leaves first-round picks J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner, fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson and sixth-round pick Walter Rouse as Minnesota’s unsigned draft picks.

All seven picks, plus the 17 undrafted free agents the team signed right after the NFL Draft are among the 45 players participating in Minnesota’s rookie minicamp, as are some of the Vikings’ 2023 practice squad players. Two of the tryout players spent last season with the Minnesota Gophers.

