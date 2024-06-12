Vikings rookies McCarthy, Turner talk development during OTAs and mini-camp

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy and rookie linebacker Dallas Turner spoke with KSTP Sports following Wednesday’s Organized Team Activity at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Vikings excused all veterans with 5+ years of experience.

The pair talked about how mini-camp and OTAs have gone so far, what they expect come training camp, how they’re learning all they can get from veterans, and what it’s been like going from college football to the NFL.

‘Back Together Weekend’ for training camp is set for Sat. July 27th.