Vikings rookie QB McCarthy excited for preseason opener Saturday vs. Raiders

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy said on Wednesday in Eagan that he’s excited for the preseason game on Saturday vs. Las Vegas. That seems like pretty clear signal that he’s going to play a decent amount. It’s the Vikings’ only home preseason game. In other words, the best chance for fans to see McCarthy in-person during a game this month.

The Vikings released their first depth chart of the season on Tuesday.

Sam Darnold is listed in the No. 1 spot, as expected, and both McCarthy and Nick Mullens are listed in the No. 2 position.

It’s not known if Darnold will play on Saturday, and if he does, how long he’ll be in for. WR Justin Jefferson and other selected veterans are not expected to play.