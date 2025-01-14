Vikings pack up, gathering at TCO Center for final time this season

The end just happened so quickly.

The Minnesota Vikings went from battling for the #1-overall seed to bounced out of the playoffs in a span of eight days. The sudden ending brought a palpable sense of disappointment and frustration in the postgame locker room after the season-ending loss in Arizona, which continued – with slightly less emotion and slightly more acceptance – as players gathered at TCO Center on Tuesday for the last time as the 2024 edition of the Minnesota Vikings.

As is the case at the end of any season in any sport at any level – whether it ends with a win or loss – players know that final game is the last time a particular group of players will ever compete together.

That was the main point most Vikings players made as they prepared to depart for the offseason. Having gone into the season with low expectations, the Vikings rode a wave of momentum to one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history. 14 wins mark the second highest total they’ve ever had.

The Vikings will likely have an active offseason. Last year’s draft pick J.J. McCarthy is the only quarterback currently under contract for next year, and several key players are also now free agents.

Among them are Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin, Jerry Tillery, Jonathan Bullard, Dalton Risner, Johnny Mundt, Cam Akers, Aaron Jones, Pat Jones, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brandon Powell, Jihad Ward, Cam Robinson, Fabian Moreau and Trent Sherfield.

