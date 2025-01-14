Watch: Vikings locker room reaction following season-ending playoff loss vs. Rams

The Vikings were outscored 58-18 the last two weeks and saw a very promising season come to a swift end following a 27-9 first round playoff loss to the Rams.

The Vikings lost four games this season to two teams: The Rams and Lions.

KSTP Sports’ Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus were with the Vikings in Glendale, AZ and spoke postgame with WR Justin Jefferson, safeties Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus, TE T.J. Hockenson, RB Aaron Jones Sr., and OL Dalton Risner.

***Follow the links below to watch press conferences with Sam Darnold and Kevin O'Connell***

Key free agents this off-season: QB Sam Darnold, S Harrison Smith, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy, RB Aaron Jones, S Cam Bynum, LT Cam Robinson, DT Jerry Tillery, CB Shaq Griffin, DL Jonathan Bullard, G Dalton Risner, TE Johnny Mundt, WR Brandon Powell, QB Nick Mullens, QB Daniel Jones, RB Cam Akers, DE Jihad Ward, DE Patrick Jones, WR Trent Sherfield, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Fabian Moreau.

In other words, it’s going to be a very busy March for the front office.

The Vikings are equipped with a ton of cap space.

