Vikings, Metellus agree on extension

Just days ahead of the season-opener, the Minnesota Vikings have reached a contract extension with another player.

The club announced a multi-year extension for safety Josh Metellus on Thursday, with ESPN reporting it’s a two-year extension that could be worth up to $13 million in total.

Metellus, a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft, was entering the final year of his rookie contract this season.

The 25-year-old has been a key special teams contributor throughout his career thus far but also made three starts last season. However, he appears primed for a larger role this year under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Across his first three years, he’s notched 64 tackles, six passes defended and one interception, and also led the team in special teams tackles in two of the three seasons.

His extension comes a week after the team reached a four-year, $68.5 million extension with tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings would likely love to have an extension finalized with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson before Sunday’s season-opener against Tampa Bay, too, if possible.