Vikings eye primetime date with Colts to snap two-game skid

After back-to-back losses, the Vikings host an Indianapolis team seemingly in turmoil Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Colts made a hotly-debated decision to bench second-year quarterback and former 4th-overall draft pick Anthony Richardson this week in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are expecting tight end T.J. Hockenson to play for the first time since tearing two knee ligaments late last season.