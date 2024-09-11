Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores recaps performance against Giants, talks challenges of 49ers

Speaking Tuesday, Vikings DC Brian Flores discussed what went well during the Vikings 28-6 win against the New York Giants. The focus is now on the upcoming challenge of the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

Click the video box on this page to watch the weekly press conference availability with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

The arrival of Flores in 2023 provided an instant boost in pedigree and strategy, with his relentless blitzing and effective disguises fueling a 10-game stretch with six opponents held to 17 points or fewer, but the injuries and struggles among the defensive backs and linebackers piled up down the stretch.

Now, the Vikings have restocked with more depth and experience for Flores to run his system without limitation. Jonathan Greenard and rookie Dallas Turner have enhanced the edge rusher roles along with the versatile Andrew Van Ginkel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story