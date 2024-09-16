Vikings coach O’Connell reviews win over 49ers and provides encouraging update on WR Jefferson

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters on Monday afternoon in Eagan and provided an encouraging update on WR Justin Jefferson (quad contusion).

“Justin did come in today feeling pretty good, which was a positive based upon the initial quad contusion that happened on that run play,” O’Connell said. “We’ll be day-to-day with Justin and we’ll keep you guys posted throughout the week on his workload and what it looks like for Sunday, but pretty positive in the early returns there.”

As for WR Jordan Addison, who didn’t practice at all last week due to the ankle injury he suffered in the opener, is at risk of missing at least one more game.

“He’s consistently been pushing through that process,” O’Connell said. “Didn’t quite get to a place last week where he could try to go out and even work (in practice) from a limited perspective. We’ll see if we can maybe get him involved in the week as we push forward, but very much questionable. Hoping to have him, but also want to make sure we’re smart with him, knowing it’s a long season.”

O’Connell also said rookie pass rusher Dallas Turner is day-to-day with a knee injury.

QB Sam Darnold went 17 for 26 with one interception for the Vikings (2-0) in Sunday’s win over the 49ers. The Vikings also had 146 rushing yards in their most productive (6.1 yards per attempt) ground game in nearly three years.

LB Blake Cashman had 13 tackles, three passes defensed and a sack and Patrick Jones II had two of the six sacks of QB Brock Purdy, who threw two interceptions and found himself playing from behind all game.