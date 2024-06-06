RB Aaron Jones loving being with Vikings

KSTP Sports spoke with Vikings RB Aaron Jones following the second day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday in Eagan.

Let go by Green Bay in March, Jones quickly pivoted to the Vikings.

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft from the University of Texas-El Paso and ended up starting in 85 games and in all seven postseason games for the Packers. Jones was third in the team’s franchise history for rushing yards and 100-yard rushing games. He was also in fourth place for rushing touchdowns, with 45.

***Click the video box above to watch Jones speak with KSTP Sports***

The Vikings are expected to run the ball a bit more in 2024 compared to coach Kevin O’Connell’s first two years. Jones is hoping to be a solid 1-2 punch with Ty Chandler, and to open up the passing game more for playmakers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson.