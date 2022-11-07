United trades midfielder Aziel Jackson to St. Louis City SC

Minnesota United has traded away a midfielder.

Monday, the club announced it traded Aziel Jackson to St. Louis City SC in exchange for $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and up to $75,000 in conditional GAM, if certain performance metrics are met. Additionally, United will get 20% of the transfer fee if Jackson is sold outside MLS.

Jackson, 21, joined Minnesota in April 2021 following a trade with New York Red Bulls. He spent the entire 2021 campaign on loan to North Carolina FC, where he scored one goal and added three assists in 12 games. He then went on to MNUFC2 for its inaugural season in 2022 and scored a team-high 10 goals with seven assists in 23 games, earning him Best XI honors.

Earlier in the day, United added a forward in a trade with LA Galaxy.