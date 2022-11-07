Minnesota United adds Cameron Dunbar in trade with LA Galaxy

Minnesota United added a new forward Monday in a trade with LA Galaxy.

United sent LA a third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and $75,000 in general allocation money — if certain performance-based incentives are met — for Homegrown Player Cameron Dunbar. Additionally, Minnesota agreed to pay 20% of the transfer fee to the Galaxy if Dunbar is sold outside of MLS.

Dunbar, 20, has spent the majority of his matches with LA Galaxy II, the USL Championship team, after signing with the Galaxy’s academy in February 2020.

He made 18 regular-season appearances for the Galaxy’s first team, including three starts, during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. For LA Galaxy II, he made 33 appearances between 2020 and 2022, tallying 12 goals and three assists. He also represented the U.S. at the Under-17 level in 2018.