Unbeaten in first two, Loons eye weekend roadtrip to Orlando

They haven’t been perfect but haven’t lost a game yet, either. After a goal in the absolute final moments of last weekend’s game against defending MLS Champion Columbus, Minnesota United takes their unbeaten record with them to face struggling Orlando this weekend.

Following their season-opening win at Austin, the Loons got a 95th-minute goal from Tami Oluwaseyi to steal a point from Columbus in their home opener.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ conversations with Caden Clark, Wil Trapp and interim manager Cameron Knowles about Minnesota United’s host start, Clark’s home debut and this weekend’s game in Orlando

Last Saturdays’ win over Columbus was also the first home game for Medina, MN-native Caden Clark. Clark joined the Loons in the offseason, and came on as a sub in the season-opener against Austin.

This week’s game in Orlando will likely be the Loons final game under interim head coach Cameron Knowles. Knowles has been serving as a caretaker manager in the transition under new United CSO Khalen El-Ahmad to incoming head coach Eric Ramsay.

Following the Orlando roadtrip, the Loons play at home for three of their next four and four of their next six matches.