U of M’s Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week award for second consecutive week

For the second straight week, a University of Minnesota football player has received a Big Ten Conference honor.

On Monday, the school announced running back Darius Taylor, who scored a touchdown in addition to running for 138 yards on 22 carries against the Tar Heels this past weekend, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

This was the second time in as many weeks Taylor won the award.

The week before, he ran for 193 yards after 33 carries against Eastern Michigan, and also scored a touchdown.

A Minnesota player hasn’t been a repeat winner for the Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Shannon Brooks, also a running back, won the honor in November of 2005, according to the school. Officials add he is the first true freshman to run for more than 100 yards in consecutive games since November of 2003, when Laurence Maroney did the same.