Gophers RB Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

A University of Minnesota football player has received conference honors following his performance in this past weekend’s win over Eastern Michigan.

Running back Darius Taylor was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after racking up 193 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Taylor’s 193 yards were the second-most in school history for a true freshman, trailing only Darrell Thompson’s 205 yards against Bowling Green in 1986, according to Gophers Athletics.

The freshman’s rushing total was also the second-highest in the nation for the week.

He’s the first Gopher to earn conference Freshman of the Week honors since Athan Kaliakmanis on Nov. 28, 2022.

He becomes the third Gopher to earn conference honors already this season after two players were recognized last week.

Minnesota now travels to nationally-ranked North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.