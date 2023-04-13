Twins swing minor league trade with Marlins

It wasn’t as big as their last deal but the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins have swung another trade.

Thursday, the St. Paul Saints announced that Alex De Goti is joining the team after the Twins acquired him from the Marlins for cash considerations.

De Goti had been playing for the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate in Jacksonville after signing with the organization in December. He’d previously spent seven years in the Houston Astros organization.

The 28-year-old made his MLB debut with Houston on April 16, 2021, and has spent parts of the last five seasons with Houston’s Triple-A affiliates. For his career, he’s hit .256 in 403 Triple-A games and was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2019.

St. Paul now has the league-maximum 28 players on its roster.

The last trade between the two clubs sent Luis Arraez to the Marlins and brought Pablo Lopez and two minor leaguers back to the Twins.