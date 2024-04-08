Twins reliever Duarte goes to IL, Jose Miranda called up

Already dealing with several injuries to pitchers, the Twins lost another one on Monday.

The club officially moved reliever Daniel Duarte on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain, retroactive to April 4.

Duarte, an offseason waiver pickup for the Twins, has pitched in two games so far this season, allowing one run over four innings. He’s also walked one, struck out three and earned a win.

To take his roster spot, the Twins recalled infielder Jose Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul. Miranda, who has struggled and dealt with several injuries since his breakout as a rookie in 2022, played in seven games this season for the Saints, hitting .250 with one homer, three RBI, three walks and a .313 on-base percentage.

Minnesota has already been without relievers Jhoan Duran, Caleb Thielbar, Josh Staumont, Justin Topa, Zack Weiss and Josh Winder all season, plus starter Anthony DeSclafani, who is out for the season and infielder Royce Lewis, who was hurt on Opening Day and could miss months.

The Twins (3-4) are back in action Monday night, opening a three-game series at Target Field against the Dodgers.