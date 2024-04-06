Twins 3B Royce Lewis provides injury update on Grade 2 quad strain

Twins third baseman Royce Lewis told KSTP Sports that he has a Grade 2 quadriceps strain and that he received a plasma-rich platelet injection.

Lewis was hurt during the Twins’ season-opening win over the Kansas City Royals while he was rounding into third base during the third inning. This came after he hit a home run in his first at-bat.

Lewis is currently on the 10-day injured list. He’s expected to miss at least four weeks.