Twins reinstate Kepler, send down Varland and Camargo

Coming off another series loss over the weekend, the Minnesota Twins made a few roster moves ahead of Monday’s matchup.

The team reinstated outfielder Max Kepler, who has been on the injured list for the past two weeks, and optioned starting pitcher Louie Varland.

Thrust into the Opening Day rotation due to injuries, Varland has struggled mightily to start the season, going 0-4 with a 9.18 ERA across 16.2 innings, including giving up 4 runs in the team’s loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Additionally, the Twins selected pitcher Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A, making room on the big-league roster by optioning catcher Jair Camargo and a spot on the 40-man by moving pitcher Daniel Duarte to the 60-day injured list. Duarte pitched in just two games this season before he was injured and is now scheduled to have season-ending elbow surgery. Camargo appeared in two games, making his MLB debut last week and before starting Saturday’s game vs. Detroit.

Henriquez made his MLB debut with the Twins back in 2022 but has been in the minors since then. This season, he’s appeared in seven games for the Saints, posting a 4.05 ERA with 14 strikeouts and one save across 13.1 innings.

Minnesota opens a series against the White Sox on Monday night at Target Field.