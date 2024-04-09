Twins get pitcher Michael Tonkin from Mets, put Kepler on IL

Facing numerous pitching injuries less than two weeks into the season, the Minnesota Twins made a move to add a reliever on Tuesday.

The team announced it acquired right-hander Michael Tonkin from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations.

Tonkin, 34, made three appearances for the Mets this season, allowing six hits and two earned runs in four innings, with one walk and three strikeouts. He adds some depth to the bullpen, which currently has seven players out due to injury.

Tonkin broke into the league with the Twins organization, which drafted him in the 30th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He then spent parts of five seasons with the Twins from 2013 through 2017, appearing in 141 games during that span and posting a collective 4.43 ERA. He spent the past two seasons in the Braves organization, appearing in 45 games for the team last year and posting a 4.28 ERA across 80 innings with 75 strikeouts compared to 23 walks.

To make room on the roster for him, Minnesota put outfielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list as he recovers from a right knee contusion, which he suffered when he fouled a ball off his right leg in the season opener. His placement will be retroactive to April 7.

The team also moved pitcher Zack Weiss to the 60-day injured list as he recovers from a shoulder strain, creating the spot on the 40-man roster for Tonkin.