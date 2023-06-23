Twins reinstate Kenta Maeda from IL, option Ortega

The Minnesota Twins have officially activated starting pitcher Kenta Maeda following his time on the injured list.

Maeda has missed Minnesota’s last 51 games with a right triceps strain and recently made four rehab starts for Triple-A St. Paul.

Before his time on the injured list, Maeda made four starts this season for the Twins, his first starts since coming back from Tommy John surgery in 2021. In those four starts, he allowed 16 runs across 16 innings.

The Twins say Maeda will start Friday night’s game in Detroit.

To make room for him on the roster, the Twins optioned pitcher Oliver Ortega to St. Paul. Ortega was just added to the Twins roster on Tuesday and threw one inning for Minnesota that day against Boston, giving up two runs.