Twins add pitcher Ortega, option Varland, DFA Garlick

The Minnesota Twins have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday night’s game.

The club selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Oliver Ortega from Triple-A St. Paul.

Initially claimed by Minnesota off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in January, Ortega has made 16 appearances for the Saints this season, going 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA, 28 strikeouts, two saves and a .203 opponent batting average across 22.1 innings.

He made his MLB debut on Sept. 8, 2021, and has a total of 35 games of major-league experience in his career, holding a 2-3 record with a 3.95 ERA across 43.1 innings.

To make room on the big-league roster for him, the Twins optioned starter Louie Varland to St. Paul. Varland has made 10 starts for the Twins this season, going 3-3 with a 5.30 ERA across 56 innings.

Additionally, to make room on the 40-man roster for Ortega, the Twins designated outfielder Kyle Garlick for release or assignment. Garlick has played in 14 games for Minnesota this season and is hitting .179 with two home runs and four RBI.