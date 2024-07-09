Twins 2B prospect Luke Keaschall pumped to be playing in Saturday’s MLB Futures Game

Twins 2023 2nd-round draft pick Luke Keaschall will play in Saturday’s MLB Futures Game in Arlington, TX. He was added after Brooks Lee received a promotion to the big leagues.

Keaschall, 21, is hitting .326/.440/.951 with 7 home runs, 23 RBI and 15 stolen bases with the Wichita Wind Surge at AA. His main position is second base, although he noted that he’s even played one game this year at first base.

He started this season in Cedar Rapids with High-A Kernels before being called up to AA in late May after 44 games.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Keaschall, via Zoom, on how great an opportunity that Saturday is.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Keaschall***

Keaschall played in college at San Francisco and Arizona State.

The MLB Futures Game is hosted by Major League Baseball in conjunction with MLB All-Star Game. A team of American League-affiliated prospects play against a team of National League-affiliated prospects. Typically, the top prospects in the game receive an invite.