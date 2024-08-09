Twins president of operations Falvey provides injury updates on Ryan, Correa, Paddack, Lee, others

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, ahead of Friday’s first pitch vs. Cleveland.

Falvey provided injury updates on SP Joe Ryan (triceps), SS Carlos Correa (heel), INF Brooks Lee (shoulder), SP Chris Paddack (right forearm strain), and others.

Falvey also said that top prospect Luke Keaschall, currently at AA-Wichita and was featured in the Futures Game All-Star weekend, will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. He’ll be ready to go for spring training next year.

The Twins will need a starting pitcher for next Tuesday vs. Kansas City, and Falvey noted that prospect Zebby Matthews is in consideration. He’s in the rotation currently for AAA-St. Paul.

The Twins are also exploring outside options, a source tells KSTP. One name on their radar is Rich Hill. He held a showcase on Friday for interested teams. He pitched for the Twins in 2020.