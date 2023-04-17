Twins, Pablo López agree to 4-year extension, sources say

Just a handful of starts into his tenure with the Minnesota Twins, starting pitcher Pablo López has agreed to stay with the team for several more seasons.

Sources confirmed to KSTP Sports’ Darren “Doogie” Wolfson that López and the Twins agreed on a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through his age 31 season. He was set to enter free agency after next season.

Craig all over the #MNTwins news. It's a straight 4-year deal, so no options. Eats up 3 years of Pablo's free agency. Talks picked up big-time last 2 weeks, but seeds planted during spring training. https://t.co/t8HJoRzlT5 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 17, 2023

López was traded to Minnesota along with two minor league prospects back in January in the deal that sent reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to Miami.

In four games this season, López has been stellar, tossing 26 innings with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts, which leads the entire league as of Monday morning. He’s also held opponents to just 15 hits and a .167 batting average so far.

The Cabimas, Venezuela native broke into the big leagues with Miami back in 2018. For his career, he’s 29-32 with a 3.83 ERA across 536 innings with 522 strikeouts, a .238 batting average against and a 1.17 WHIP in 98 games.

With fellow Twins starters Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle all set to enter free agency after this season, the extension gives the Twins another good starting pitcher for the next several seasons alongside Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Chris Paddack.