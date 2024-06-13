Twins option Alex Kirilloff to St. Paul, recall Austin Martin

The Minnesota Twins have demoted struggling outfielder and first baseman Alex Kirilloff.

The former top prospect has struggled with injuries in the past but, despite avoiding the injured list so far this year, has struggled at the plate this season, hitting .201 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 15 walks and 47 strikeouts in 178 plate appearances.

Thursday, the Twins sent the 26-year-old to Triple-A St. Paul to try to get back on track.

To take his roster spot, the Twins recalled utility player Austin Martin from the Saints.

Martin has had two previous stints with the Twins this season, appearing in 30 games and hitting .224 with one home run, six RBI, seven walks and 19 runs. Since his last demotion, Martin has played 17 games for the Saints, appearing in center field, left field and second base, and hitting .273 with a .449 on-base percentage.

The Twins open a four-game series against Oakland on Thursday night.