Twins option 4 more to minor-league camp

With just two weeks left in Spring Training, the Minnesota Twins have optioned four more players to minor-league camp.

The club announced Tuesday that catcher Jair Camargo and infielders Austin Martin and Yunior Severino were optioned to Triple-A St. Paul while outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez was sent to Double-A Wichita.

The moves come a day after the team reassigned pitchers Brent Headrick, Matt Canterino and Simeon Woods Richardson to Triple-A and David Festa to minor-league camp.

Following the latest moves, the Twins now have 44 players in big-league camp. Half of those are pitchers and 10 of the 44 are non-roster invitees.

Minnesota’s final spring games are on March 26 before the team opens the regular season in Kansas City on March 28.