Twins announce 19 non-roster invites to spring training

It’s officially spring training season, as pitchers and catchers were slated to report to camp on Tuesday for the Minnesota Twins.

With baseball activities getting underway, the club revealed its 19 non-roster invitees to spring training.

Of those invitees, nine have previous MLB service time — five with Minnesota — and multiple recent draft picks are also on the list.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workouts on Wednesday. Position players are then scheduled to report on Saturday before workouts start on Sunday.

The full list of non-roster invitees is below.