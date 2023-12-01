Twins name Provus, Atteberry new play-by-play voices

A couple of familiar faces, or voices, will officially take over play-by-play duties for Minnesota Twins games starting next season.

On Oct. 31, the club announced that longtime television play-by-play man Dick Bremer was moving out of the broadcast booth to a new role as a special assistant in the front office.

The team officially replaced Bremer on Friday with one of the team’s radio voices, Cory Provus.

Provus joined the Twins radio broadcast team in 2012, sharing play-by-play and analyst duties. He started his MLB broadcast career in 2007 working on Chicago Cubs broadcasts before spending three seasons in Milwaukee, where he worked with Hall of Famer Bob Uecker.

Now, he’ll move into the TV role. It’s still unclear who his broadcast partner or partners will be.

Provus worked primarily with former Twin Dan Gladden in the radio booth while the Twins have gone with a rotating cast of former players — including Justin Morneau, Roy Smalley, LaTroy Hawkins and Glen Perkins — as TV analysts over the past couple of years.

Taking over for Provus will be Kris Atteberry, who has spent over a dozen years with the Twins Radio Network, hosting the pre- and postgame shows and occasionally filling in for game broadcasts. Before joining the Twins, he spent summers from 2002 through 2006 calling St. Paul Saints games on radio and TV.

It’s also still unclear where the Twins games will be broadcast on TV, as the club’s deal with Bally Sports North ended after the 2023 season.