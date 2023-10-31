Longtime Twins play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer moving to front office role

After 40 years of announcing Minnesota Twins games on television, Dick Bremer is moving to a new role.

Tuesday, the team said Bremer will move away from his play-by-play duties and into a special assistant role in the club’s front office. He leaves as the longest-tenured TV broadcaster for a single MLB team.

“The role ensures that Bremer continues as an ambassador of Minnesota Twins baseball through his storytelling abilities, while also remaining a key representative at Twins community and fan events that hold special importance to both Bremer and the organization,” the team said in a release announcing the move.

“For 40 years, I’ve been blessed to totally immerse myself in the game that I love for the team that I love,” Bremer said in a prepared statement. “In those 40 years, I broadcast 4,972 Twins games. Over the last year or so, I thought it would really be cool to make it to 5,000. Then, I thought to myself, how selfish would that be? A broadcast should NEVER be about the announcer. It should ALWAYS be about the game and those who play it. I hope in my final season, I proved that ‘I’ve still got my fastball’, a goal I set when I started with the Twins in 1983. I look forward to the next chapter in my life with the Twins and thank Twins Territory for 40 incredible seasons! God bless.”

Bremer was born in St. Paul, raised in Dumont and started his play-by-play career for the Twins back in 1983. After a hiatus in 1986, he rejoined the broadcast team in 1987 and has remained the TV voice of the Twins since then, spanning several changes in broadcast companies.

He received the Silver Circle Emmy for Broadcast Excellence and was inducted into the Minnesota Museum of Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2013. He’s also called North Stars, Vikings preseason and Gophers football, men’s basketball and men’s hockey games in his career, as well as other Big Ten basketball games and state high school football and basketball tournaments.

“First and foremost, today is a day to recognize, celebrate and applaud Dick Bremer for an illustrious 40-season career as the treasured television voice of Minnesota Twins baseball,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Dick’s awards and accolades are well-documented, while his calls of many of the greatest players, moments and seasons in Twins history will always be cherished. What I am most thankful for, however, is who Dick is as a person – insightful, witty and a true professional who excelled at bringing a fan’s eye and passion to the broadcast booth. With a deep love for his childhood team and his home state, a reverence for the game and a pure joy for his craft, Dick connected with and cultivated generations of fans across Twins Territory – a feat for which our organization is forever grateful.

“Dick Bremer’s legacy as the hometown television voice of the Minnesota Twins for four decades will undoubtedly someday result in his deserved induction into the Twins Hall of Fame. While one chapter of his Twins career is closing, we are excited that Dick will continue to write his legacy around the Twins in this Special Assistant Role.”

The Twins say they’re still assessing their options for the broadcast team next year and beyond, and an announcement is expected later in the offseason.

It also comes as the team’s Bally Sports contract expires, causing more uncertainty around the future of the team’s broadcasts.