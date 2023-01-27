Interviews with Twins C Ryan Jeffers, SP Pablo Lopez

The Twins hosted reporters for a luncheon at Target Field on Friday afternoon, and KSTP Sports was in attendance.

The big news was the announcement that former catcher/1B Joe Mauer will be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

While there, KSTP’s Joe Schmit caught up with starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with catcher Ryan Jeffers.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews***

TwinsFest is Saturday at Target Field, then February will bring the start of spring training. Most players are expected in Fort Myers as soon as Feb. 7 to begin workouts.

The spring training opener is Feb. 25 vs. Baltimore, and Opening Day is set for Mar. 30 at Kansas City.