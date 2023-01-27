Joe Mauer to become 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Twins have announced the newest inductee into the team’s hall of fame.

Friday, the club said Joe Mauer will become the 38th member of the Twins Hall of Fame when he’s officially inducted on Aug. 5.

Mauer, the St. Paul native who played 15 years for the Twins, is undoubtedly among the greatest Twins of all time.

Introducing the newest member of the Twins Hall of Fame:



𝙅𝙊𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙐𝙀𝙍 pic.twitter.com/0BA8aXSixr — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 27, 2023

The former No. 1 pick of the 2001 MLB Draft ranks first on the Twins’ all-time list in doubles (428) and times on base (3,087); second in games (1,858), hits (2,123), walks (939) and at-bats (6,930); third in runs scored (1,018) and total bases (3,040); fifth in RBI (923); and 12th in home runs (143).

Despite injuries forcing his move to first base for the final five years of his career, Mauer hit .306/.388/.439 with an .827 OPS and 124 OPS+ during his career, earning All-Star honors six times, league MVP honors in 2009 and five Silver Slugger awards, three Gold Glove awards and three batting titles, a historic feat for a catcher.

Mauer will also become eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum next year.

“Few players are as synonymous with Minnesota Twins baseball than Joe Mauer,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Joe’s incredible on-field career has been well documented while his impact on our community, state and region has been heartfelt and powerful. We are truly proud to see Joe inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame and believe it’s the next step to his eventual induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.”

Mauer’s No. 7 jersey was formally retired by the Twins on June 15, 2019; he is one of only nine players or managers in club history to have his number retired and the only catcher to be so honored.

His induction follows last year’s inductees of Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar.

Additional details about Twins Hall of Fame Weekend will be announced at a later date.