Q&A: Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey on Buxton, Kirilloff, lack of moves, and more

The first full-squad workout for the Twins in spring training in Fort Myers is set for Feb. 18. This weekend many players and coaches are in town for TwinsFest.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with chief baseball officer Derek Falvey at a luncheon on Friday afternoon.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Falvey***

So far this offseason, the Twins’ only addition via a major league contract is with reliever Josh Staumont. However, many free agents remain on the board and trade talks are still happening.

Opening Day is set for Mar. 28 in Kansas City. In other words, the roster is always fluid, and movement could happen while the Twins are in Fort Myers.

Last year, the Twins ended an 18-game playoff game losing streak, and a won a series for the first time since 2002. Their season ended in a 3-1 series loss vs. Houston in the second round.