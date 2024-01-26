Q&A: Getting to know new Twins reliever Josh Staumont

By KSTP Sports

Get to know new Twins reliever Josh Staumont

KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with new Twins reliever Josh Staumont this week, via Zoom.

Staumont, 30, pitched five seasons for the Kansas City Royals, saving eight games with a 4.01 earned run average. The hard-throwing righty has 191 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings.

He had a 5.40 ERA in 21 games for Kansas City last season before landing on the injured list on June 7 and missing the rest of the season. He later underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Staumont goes into great detail how the recovery has gone from surgery. Bottom-line: He’s doing very well.

Staumont had a solid run 2019-2021, posting a 2.45 ERA in 26 outings in the COVID-shortened 2020 season before delivering a 2.88 ERA across 64 appearances in the 2021 campaign.

The 1-year deal with Staumont will pay him $950K, plus he can earn more in incentives.