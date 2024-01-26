Q&A: Getting to know new Twins reliever Josh Staumont

KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with new Twins reliever Josh Staumont this week, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch the conversation***

Staumont, 30, pitched five seasons for the Kansas City Royals, saving eight games with a 4.01 earned run average. The hard-throwing righty has 191 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings.

He had a 5.40 ERA in 21 games for Kansas City last season before landing on the injured list on June 7 and missing the rest of the season. He later underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Staumont goes into great detail how the recovery has gone from surgery. Bottom-line: He’s doing very well.

Staumont had a solid run 2019-2021, posting a 2.45 ERA in 26 outings in the COVID-shortened 2020 season before delivering a 2.88 ERA across 64 appearances in the 2021 campaign.

The 1-year deal with Staumont will pay him $950K, plus he can earn more in incentives.