Twins could clinch Division as homestand begins

Special events will be held throughout the weekend as the Minnesota Twins inch closer to clinching the top spot in their division.

The Twins could win American League’s Central division as soon as Friday night with a win at home over the Los Angeles Angels, or losses by the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.

In addition, the Twins could end up hosting a total of three wild card games. Tickets for those games went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

RELATED: Single-game tickets for Twins wild card series to go on sale Friday

Friday’s game is the start of a six-game homestand, with three games against the Angels and another three against the Oakland Athletics.

As part of the homestand festivities, the Twins will have multiple celebrations, including Fan Appreciation Weekend for the games on Sept. 22 and 23, as well as Kids Appreciation on Sept. 24.

Giveaways include a Twins Beanie on Friday and Saturday as well as a Kids Appreciation Twins Beanie on Sunday. Carlos Correa will also be recognized as the Twins’ nominee for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award ahead of Friday’s game.

During the series against Oakland, the team will have a Childhood Cancer Awareness night on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on Sept. 27.

Chad Greenway, a former captain for the Minnesota Vikings and Rodolfo Gutierrez, the executive director of Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER), will throw out the first pitch on Sept. 27.

CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full Minnesota Twins coverage.