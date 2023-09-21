Single-game tickets for Twins wild card series to go on sale Friday

The Minnesota Twins have announced when baseball fans will be able to buy single-game tickets for the team’s potential wild card series at Target Field.

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, you’ll be able to buy a limited number of tickets.

If the Twins win the AL Central Division and also maintain the third seed, they will host the entire best-of-three series, with the first game scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3. Games two and three will be held on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.

However, if they get the second seed for the American League, they won’t host the Wild Card series- they will instead advance directly to the American League Division Series (ALDS) and host up to three of those games.

If that happens, a spokesperson for the team says any tickets bought for the Wild Card series will be refunded, and fans will then have to buy new tickets for the ALDS.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets. For additional coverage of the Minnesota Twins from KSTP-TV, CLICK HERE.