Twins claim pitcher Daniel Duarte off waivers from Texas

It’s been a mostly quiet offseason for the Minnesota Twins but the team has slowly started making moves and added another pitcher on Friday.

For the second week in a row, the Twins claimed a player on waivers, this time snagging right-handed pitcher Daniel Duarte from the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old pitched in 31 games for Cincinnati last season, going 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA across 31.2 innings while striking out 23, walking 20 and holding opponents to a .211 batting average. He also pitched in another 32 games for the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate, posting a 3.34 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 17 walks across 35 innings.

He was acquired by Texas for cash after the Reds designated him for assignment on Jan. 13. The Rangers then designated him for assignment last Friday.

He still has one option year, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated pitcher Ryan Jensen for release or assignment. He was claimed off waivers from Miami on Jan. 4. The club’s 40-man remains full.