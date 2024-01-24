Twins claim outfielder Bubba Thompson
The Minnesota Twins have yet to make any significant moves this offseason but did add another outfielder via waivers on Wednesday.
The club claimed Bubba Thompson, a 25-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder, from the New York Yankees.
Thompson was selected 26th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft by Texas and made his big-league debut for the Rangers on Aug. 4, 2022.
After spending parts of two seasons with Texas — in which he hit .242/.286/.305 with one home run, 13 RBI, 72 strikeouts, 22 stolen bases and a .591 OPS across 92 games — he was designated for assignment and claimed by Kansas City last August. He finished the season with Triple-A Omaha.
Since the end of the season, he’s been claimed off waivers by Cincinnati, New York and now the Twins.
The move puts the Twins 40-man roster at 39 players.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for Spring Training three weeks from Wednesday with Minnesota’s first spring exhibition game set for Feb. 23.